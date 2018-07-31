Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Beta Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 31 July 2018 at 07:40 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Making good on their word to release the LMDE 3 beta by the end of July, officially out today is the beta of Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 "Cindy".

Linux Mint Debian Edition remains the alternative build of Linux Mint built against the upstream Debian packages rather than Ubuntu as a base. Linux Mint continues maintaining LMDE as a safeguard against anything happening to Ubuntu as a base distribution.

The Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 build out today features the project's Cinnamon Desktop Environment and based upon the Debian Stretch package set.

Those wishing to learn more about Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 Beta can do so via LinuxMint.com.
