Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Released - Finally Supports SecureBoot, Home Encryption
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 March 2020 at 07:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Linux Mint crew has released LMDE 4 "Debbie" as their hedge against anything dramatic happening to Ubuntu that would limit their ability to offer Linux Mint and for those preferring the upstream Debian base.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 is re-based against Debian 10 "Buster" and besides the updated packages has a number of other improvements to this second-class Linux Mint version.

With Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 there is finally UEFI SecureBoot support, automated partitioning support for LVM and full-disk encryption, home directory encryption is also supported, and other installation improvements.


Compared to upstream Debian, LMDE 4 supports the automated installation of NVIDIA drivers, automatic installation of microcode/firmware packages, and other tweaks. LMDE 4 also pulls in the various changes of Linux Mint 19.3 to the distribution's own custom software packages, artwork improvements, and other features.

More details on Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 via LinuxMint.com.
