Linux Mint Debian 4 Coming - Rebased Against Debian 10, Adds "Boot With NVIDIA" Option

In addition to Linux Mint 20 coming this year that will be based off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the Linux Mint crew is preparing LMDE 4 as their re-base of the Debian based variant.
Linux Mint Debian 4 is in the works as their re-based atop the Debian 10 package set. This updated LMDE release will feature the various improvements made through Linux Mint 19.3 like better HiDPI support, XApps enhancements, and all the other Cinnamon desktop happenings.
Linux Mint Debian 4 is also adding Btrfs and home directory encryption support to its Ubiquity-based installer. Also further enhancing the user experience is adding a "Start LMDE 4 with NVIDIA driver" boot option to the GRUB menu. This is intended to improve the user experience for those with NVIDIA graphics cards not playing nicely with the open-source Nouveau driver.
These LMDE 4 details were shared as part of Linux Mint's January news. They also shared their Cinnamon 4.6 desktop update will be introducing fractional scaling support. And rounding out their monthly news is word that the MintBox3 is now shipping worldwide.
Add A Comment