Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player

With this month's Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux Mint development news there are two items worth calling attention to.First up, Linux Mint is finally packaging Chromium. Linux Mint previously offered Chromium when Ubuntu offered it as a Debian package prior to migrating to Chromium Snaps. Meanwhile the upstream Debian packaging for Chromium often falls well out of date. Thus Linux Mint is now packaging Google's open-source Chromium web browser on its own for users interested it in place of the official Google Chrome package or using the likes of Firefox.After soliciting feedback from users last month, Linux Mint has also begun developing their own IPTV player. They have begun working on it and this IPTV player is called Hypnotix. They haven't yet determined if it will be included in Linux Mint moving forward or even how much time will be devoted to the effort.

The Hypnotix prototype is available to download as a Debian package. Hypnotix currently relies on the FreeIPTV content provider for playing various Internet TV stations via the application.More details on Hypnotix, their Chromium packaging, and more for this desktop-minded (primarily) Ubuntu based platform via the Linux Mint blog