Linux Mint 20.1 is out today as the latest version of this user-friendly, desktop-focused Linux distribution built off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Linux Mint 20.1 is out today with its Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop versions. Of course, the flagship version is with their Cinnamon 4.8 desktop. Cinnamon 4.8 brings performance improvements around 4K usage and more, better Flatpak support, Zstd support in its file roller, improved thumbnail capabilities, and a variety of other mostly minor enhancements.
Linux Mint 20.1 in general introduces "Web Apps" as a means of creating a launcher for any website as a "desktop application" (basically a confined web browser mode for single sites), Hypnotix has been added as their new IPTV player, printing and scanning improvements, hardware video acceleration is finally enabled by default with the Celluloid video player, Chromium was added to its package repository, and a variety of other updates.
Key package versions remain at their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS state for which Linux Mint 20.1 is based.
Downloads and more details on today's Linux Mint 20.1 release via LinuxMint.com.
Add A Comment