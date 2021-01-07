Linux Mint 20.1 Released With Web Apps, IPTV Player, Cinnamon 4.8 Integrated
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 January 2021 at 07:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linux Mint 20.1 is out today as the latest version of this user-friendly, desktop-focused Linux distribution built off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Linux Mint 20.1 is out today with its Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop versions. Of course, the flagship version is with their Cinnamon 4.8 desktop. Cinnamon 4.8 brings performance improvements around 4K usage and more, better Flatpak support, Zstd support in its file roller, improved thumbnail capabilities, and a variety of other mostly minor enhancements.

Linux Mint 20.1 in general introduces "Web Apps" as a means of creating a launcher for any website as a "desktop application" (basically a confined web browser mode for single sites), Hypnotix has been added as their new IPTV player, printing and scanning improvements, hardware video acceleration is finally enabled by default with the Celluloid video player, Chromium was added to its package repository, and a variety of other updates.

Key package versions remain at their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS state for which Linux Mint 20.1 is based.

Downloads and more details on today's Linux Mint 20.1 release via LinuxMint.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC Released With Linux 5.10, Completed AArch64 Port
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Haiku OS Gearing Up For 2021 With Improving ARM Port, Other Hardware Improvements
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Mageia 8 Beta 2 Released With A Platter Of Updated Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%