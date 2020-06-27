Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" Released - Based On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 June 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" is shipping this weekend as the newest major release to this user-friendly desktop Linux distribution derived from the Ubuntu LTS package set.

The big change with Linux Mint 20 is now being based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages rather than 18.04, thus better hardware support and a whole host of new packages.

Linux Mint 20 also features better NVIDIA Optimus support, removal of 32-bit support, a new tool called Warpinator for easy network file transfers, improvements to their XApps collection, a new user interface for Gdebi Debian package installation, artwork improvements, and other improvements. The Warpinator tool is the successor to Linux Mint's "Giver" utility from a decade ago for allowing easy file transfers between systems on a LAN without having to deal with client/server configurations and other hassles for end-users in simple file transfer scenarios.

Linux Mint 20 is available in its flagship Cinnamon 4.6 edition that also features various desktop refinements. There is also Linux Mint 20 with Xfce 4.14 and MATE options.

More details on Linux Mint 20 and download links via LinuxMint.com.
