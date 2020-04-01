Linux Mint 20 To Better Fend Off Snaps, Improve NVIDIA Optimus Support

Linux Mint 20 is in the works as the re-base off this popular desktop Linux distribution that in turn is derived from the Ubuntu package set. With Linux Mint 20 they are re-basing to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages but with better measures to ensure Snap packages don't end up on user systems.
Chromium is one of the packages where Ubuntu is no longer distributing a Debian package (APT) version but now an empty package that will try to setup Snap packaging support (should snapd not be installed) and to use the Chromium version from the Snap Store. For Linux Mint 20, the Linux Mint folks are not employing that package and will work to ensure it doesn't get installed. Furthermore, Linux Mint 20 will forbid APT from installing snapd so users don't unintentionally end up with Snap support on this Ubuntu-based distribution.
Linux Mint 20 is also working on improving NVIDIA Optimus support, multi-monitor support continues to be improved, and other enhancements being made to the Cinnamon desktop.
More details on these Linux Mint happenings via this monthly status update for the project.
