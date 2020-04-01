Linux Mint 20 To Better Fend Off Snaps, Improve NVIDIA Optimus Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 June 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linux Mint 20 is in the works as the re-base off this popular desktop Linux distribution that in turn is derived from the Ubuntu package set. With Linux Mint 20 they are re-basing to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages but with better measures to ensure Snap packages don't end up on user systems.

Chromium is one of the packages where Ubuntu is no longer distributing a Debian package (APT) version but now an empty package that will try to setup Snap packaging support (should snapd not be installed) and to use the Chromium version from the Snap Store. For Linux Mint 20, the Linux Mint folks are not employing that package and will work to ensure it doesn't get installed. Furthermore, Linux Mint 20 will forbid APT from installing snapd so users don't unintentionally end up with Snap support on this Ubuntu-based distribution.

Linux Mint 20 is also working on improving NVIDIA Optimus support, multi-monitor support continues to be improved, and other enhancements being made to the Cinnamon desktop.

More details on these Linux Mint happenings via this monthly status update for the project.
1 Comment
Related News
Alpine Linux 3.12 Released With D Language Support, MIPS64 Port
Genode OS 20.05 Adds Capability-Based Security Using SECCOMP, Drops Python 2 + Rust
Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 20.04
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Async Buffered Reads Support Yielding Promising Results
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently