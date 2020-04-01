Linux Mint 20 Beta Released - Based On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Introduces Warpinator
14 June 2020
The beta of Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" is available this weekend as the popular desktop distribution now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS package set.

Besides re-basing from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20 introduces a new original tool called Warpinator for easy network file transfers, better support for NVIDIA Optimus, the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment, improvements to their XApps collection, a new user interface for Gdebi Debian package installation, artwork improvements, and other changes.

The Warpinator tool is the successor to Linux Mint's "Giver" utility from a decade ago for allowing easy file transfers between systems on a LAN without having to worry about client/server configurations and other hassles for end-users.

More details on the Linux Mint 20 beta changes via the "what's new" page. Downloads and additional information on the Linux Mint blog. Besides the Cinnamon 4.6 version, Linux Mint 20 beta is also available in spins for Xfce 4.14 and MATE 1.24.
