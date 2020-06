The beta of Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" is available this weekend as the popular desktop distribution now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS package set.Besides re-basing from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20 introduces a new original tool called Warpinator for easy network file transfers, better support for NVIDIA Optimus, the Cinnamon 4.6 desktop environment, improvements to their XApps collection, a new user interface for Gdebi Debian package installation, artwork improvements, and other changes.The Warpinator tool is the successor to Linux Mint's "Giver" utility from a decade ago for allowing easy file transfers between systems on a LAN without having to worry about client/server configurations and other hassles for end-users.More details on the Linux Mint 20 beta changes via the "what's new" page . Downloads and additional information on the Linux Mint blog . Besides the Cinnamon 4.6 version, Linux Mint 20 beta is also available in spins for Xfce 4.14 and MATE 1.24.