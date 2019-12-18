In meeting their plans for shipping Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" before Christmas, the Xfce / MATE / Cinnamon editions of this updated Linux distribution shipped this morning.
This Ubuntu 18.04 LTS based desktop Linux distribution has a new "System Reports" component for identifying missing drivers/packages, HiDPI support on the desktop is now almost considered complete, various default application changes, and other refinements. Linux Mint 19.3 on the application side has Celluloid replacing Xplayer as the media player, Gnote replacing Tomboy as the standard note taking application, Drawing replacing GIMP as the drawing/image utility, and other similar changes.
With the flagship Cinnamon desktop environment, version 4.4 is used by Linux Mint 19.3. The Cinnamon 4.4 desktop has configuration support for the Nemo text editor's context menu, an improved startup animation, simplified window settings, support for silent notifications, and other improvements.
More details on Linux Mint 19.3 and download links via LinuxMint.com.
3 Comments