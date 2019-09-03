Even as we approach 2020, many Linux distributions and various desktop programs still isn't fully optimized for today's modern HiDPI screens. Fortunately for users of Ubuntu-based Linux Mint, their next update will further improve its HiDPI support.On tap for Linux Mint 19.3 are reworking several lingering icons/images that were never redone for a HiDPI world, the GTK status icon for system tray icons needs to be optimized still for HiDPI, and other changes.

For the GTK status icon situation, Linux Mint developers developed their own XApp.StatusIcon implementation that is similar to Ubuntu's AppIndicator and that will take care of the rendering issues they had previously that left the HiDPI state less than desirable.More details on Linux Mint's newest HiDPI efforts via their monthly newsletter