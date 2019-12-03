The beta release of Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" is now available for testing in the default Cinnamon desktop flavor as well as MATE and Xfce spins.
Linux Mint 19.3 continues to be based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package set but with its various additions and customizations. Linux Mint 19.3 introduces its "System Reports" functionality for trying to identify missing software packages/drivers, the Language Settings area now allows configuring the user's time format, and the HiDPI support is finally "almost complete".. Nearly all of the default applications on Linux Mint 19.3 are HiDPI supportive with just a few items remaining.
Linux Mint 19.3 features a number of new default applications, including Celluloid replacing Xplayer as the media player, Gnote replacing Tomboy as the note taking application, Drawing replacing GIMP as the drawing/image utility, and more.
For Linux Mint's Cinnamon 4.4 desktop there is configuration support for the Nemo text editor's context menu, an improved startup animation, simplified window settings, support for silent notifications, and various other changes.
More details on the Linux Mint 19.3 Beta release via LinuxMint.com.
