Linux Mint Pulling In MPV-Based Celluloid Media Player + Dropping Last Mono Dependency

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" will be out before Christmas and continuing to further refine this desktop focused Linux distribution.
Linux Mint 19.3 will retain its Ubuntu LTS base while focusing on more desktop improvements. Some of the latest Linux Mint 19.3 work talked about includes:
- Branding updates.
- Replacing the Xplayer and VLC media players with Celluloid, an open-source media player based on MPV Player and should provide better performance and integration. Those wanting to learn more about this media player can do so via celluloid-player.github.io.
- Gnote replacing Tomboy as the note taking application. Dropping Tomboy also allows Linux Mint to clear out Mono from the default installation as it was the last program dependent upon Mono. Tomboy was also Linux Mint's last non-HiDPI compliant program.
- Xfce 4.14 is being pulled into Linux Mint to bring its GTK3 integration, HiDPI support, and other features.
- Linux Mint 19.3 will use the Ubuntu HWE stack with the Linux 5.0 kernel and X.Org Server 1.20.
More details in the Linux Mint newsletter.
