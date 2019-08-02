Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" is now officially available in its Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce flavors while continuing to be powered off the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS base.
Linux Mint 19.2 provides the latest stable release updates on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS plus offers a number of updates to the distribution's own utilities and other packages. One of the big improvements is Mint's update manager now showing supported kernel options and all-around a better experience for managing the installed kernel(s) on the system.
The official Linux Mint desktop, Cinnamon, is at version 4.2 and has with it Vsync improvements, optimizations to the Muffin window manager, much lower RAM usage, and other improvements. The MATE and Xfce desktop flavors are also on their own respective latest releases.
More details on Linux Mint 19.2 and for download links from LinuxMint.com.
