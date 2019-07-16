Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Available In Beta Form
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 July 2019 at 02:43 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Linux Mint crew today released their 19.2 "Tina" beta releases of their Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop flavors.

Linux Mint 19.2 remains based off the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package-set and as such Linux Mint 19 remains supported until 2023. Linux Mint 19.2 is bringing updates to the distribution's own toolings. One of the big improvements is Mint's update manager now showing supported kernel options and all-around a better experience for managing the installed kernel(s) on the system.

The official Linux Mint desktop, Cinnamon, is at version 4.2 and has with it Vsync improvements, optimizations to its Muffin window manager, significantly lower RAM usage, and other refinements while MATE and Xfce flavors also bring their own latest versions.

More details on the Linux Mint 19.2 Beta via the Linux Mint blog as well as the new features in 19.2 page.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Mageia 7.1 Released With Systemd Fix For AMD Ryzen 3000 Systems
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Aiming To PGO More Packages, Use IWD For WiFi Connections
Genode's Sculpt OS 19.07 Brings Performance Improvements
Mageia 7 Sets Sail With Linux 5.1, KDE Plasma 5.15.4 Desktop
OpenMandriva Is Also Making Plans To Move Away From 32-Bit Support
Alpine Linux 3.10 Brings Support For Intel's IWD, Better Arm Support
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs