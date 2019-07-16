The Linux Mint crew today released their 19.2 "Tina" beta releases of their Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop flavors.
Linux Mint 19.2 remains based off the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package-set and as such Linux Mint 19 remains supported until 2023. Linux Mint 19.2 is bringing updates to the distribution's own toolings. One of the big improvements is Mint's update manager now showing supported kernel options and all-around a better experience for managing the installed kernel(s) on the system.
The official Linux Mint desktop, Cinnamon, is at version 4.2 and has with it Vsync improvements, optimizations to its Muffin window manager, significantly lower RAM usage, and other refinements while MATE and Xfce flavors also bring their own latest versions.
More details on the Linux Mint 19.2 Beta via the Linux Mint blog as well as the new features in 19.2 page.
