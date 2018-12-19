Linux Mint 19.1 Released Ahead Of The Holidays
19 December 2018
Linux Mint 19.1 is now officially available as the first update to the Linux Mint 19 stack that debuted back in July and powered by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

With Linux Mint 19.1 they are still relying upon the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" base while for the Cinnamon spin they have upgraded to the Cinnamon 4.0 desktop. Cinnamon 4.0 brings performance improvements, a new panel layout, look and feel enhancements, and more. Linux Mint 19.1 more broadly offers input lag reduction work around the NVIDIA driver/hardware, update manager improvements, improvements to Linux Mint's XApps, and new artwork.

Linux Mint 19 will continue to be maintained through the year 2023. Out today is the main Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon edition as well as the MATE and Xfce editions.
