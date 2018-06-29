Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions

The Linux Mint crew has delivered on their goal of shipping Linux Mint 19 "Tara" in June.Linux Mint 19 is the latest major release of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use Linux distribution. Linux Mint 19 is based off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS rather than the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base used by the Linux Mint 18.x series.Besides the many package upgrades thanks to relying upon the newer Ubuntu long-term support release, the Linux Mint crew has delivered their own desktop-oriented usability improvements too, especially if using their Cinnamon desktop flavor.

Linux Mint 19 relies upon their new Timeshift project for performing OS system snapshots with the ability to rollback the snapshots, various update improvements, system updating enhancements, a new welcome screen, software management additions, the many performance/UI improvements to find in Cinnamon 3.8, better HiDIP display support, improvements to Linux Mint's XApps collection of programs, and better artwork.More details on Linux Mint 19 can be found via the release announcement as well as the MATE and Xfce announcements if that is more your style.