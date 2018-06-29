Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 June 2018 at 10:24 AM EDT. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Linux Mint crew has delivered on their goal of shipping Linux Mint 19 "Tara" in June.

Linux Mint 19 is the latest major release of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use Linux distribution. Linux Mint 19 is based off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS rather than the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base used by the Linux Mint 18.x series.

Besides the many package upgrades thanks to relying upon the newer Ubuntu long-term support release, the Linux Mint crew has delivered their own desktop-oriented usability improvements too, especially if using their Cinnamon desktop flavor.


Linux Mint 19 relies upon their new Timeshift project for performing OS system snapshots with the ability to rollback the snapshots, various update improvements, system updating enhancements, a new welcome screen, software management additions, the many performance/UI improvements to find in Cinnamon 3.8, better HiDIP display support, improvements to Linux Mint's XApps collection of programs, and better artwork.

More details on Linux Mint 19 can be found via the release announcement as well as the MATE and Xfce announcements if that is more your style.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Gets New Setup Wizard, New PDF Viewer
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
Alpine Linux 3.8 Released With ARM64 Raspberry Pi Support, Netboot On All Architectures
Jolla's Sailfish OS Ported To The Gemini PDA
Arch-Based Manjaro 18.0 Beta 3 Available For Testing
Genode-Based Sculpt OS Now Available With Easy-To-Use Disk Image
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns