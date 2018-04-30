Linux Mint Continues Work On Mint 19, LMDE 3
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 April 2018 at 07:46 AM EDT. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Linux Mint project has published their monthly recap of activities going on for April with this popular desktop Linux distribution.

To little surprise, much of their time has been spent on setting up their re-base against Ubuntu Bionic (Ubuntu 18.04) for Linux Mint 19 and Debian Stretch for the upcoming LMDE3 (Linux Mint Debian Edition). As part of these upcoming OS releases, they have also been buttoning up the Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment update.

Other specific happenings have included work on the operating system / program artwork, HiDPI improvements, GTK+ 3.22 support, and tooling improvements.

Coming up shortly will be the Cinnamon 3.8 release followed by Linux Mint 19 and then the Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 release.

More details on April's Linux Mint development activities via the Linux Mint blog.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
System76 Rolls Out Pop!_OS 18.04 For Testing
System76's Pop!_OS Is Exploring Intel's Clear Linux Performance/Power Optimizations
ReactOS 0.4.8 Released With Fix For 17 Year Old Bug, Various Driver/Kernel Improvements
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
NixOS 18.03 Switches To Linux 4.14, GCC 7 & Other Package Updates
More Windows Server vs. Linux Benchmark Tests With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigations
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Ryzen 7 2700X CPUFreq Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux