Linux Mint Continues Work On Mint 19, LMDE 3

The Linux Mint project has published their monthly recap of activities going on for April with this popular desktop Linux distribution.
To little surprise, much of their time has been spent on setting up their re-base against Ubuntu Bionic (Ubuntu 18.04) for Linux Mint 19 and Debian Stretch for the upcoming LMDE3 (Linux Mint Debian Edition). As part of these upcoming OS releases, they have also been buttoning up the Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment update.
Other specific happenings have included work on the operating system / program artwork, HiDPI improvements, GTK+ 3.22 support, and tooling improvements.
Coming up shortly will be the Cinnamon 3.8 release followed by Linux Mint 19 and then the Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 release.
More details on April's Linux Mint development activities via the Linux Mint blog.
