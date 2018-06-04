Linux Mint 19 Beta Released
4 June 2018
For fans of the Linux Mint distribution, their 19 "Tara" release based upon Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available in beta form.

Linux Mint 19 Beta is available this morning in the Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon editions.

Besides upgrading against the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS base, Linux Mint 19 also pushes along its Timeshift update/snapshot functionality, a new welcome screen, improvements to its software manager, the Cinnamon 3.8 desktop, HiDPI improvements, bettering of Linux Mint's "XApps" applications, USB formatting support for exFAT, artwork improvements, and more.

Linux Mint 19 is expected to receive security improvements through 2023. Today just marks the beta release while the official Linux Mint 19 release should happen later in June.

More details via the Linux Mint Blog.
