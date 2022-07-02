Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 July 2022 at 07:09 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Linux Mint 21 is working its way toward release this summer as the latest version of this desktop OS that is being built atop Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Unlike Ubuntu 22.04 upstream that is now using systemd-oomd by default on the desktop to try to improve the low memory / system memory pressure experience, Linux Mint has now decided to avoid this daemon due to user criticism.

Due to the problems Ubuntu has faced with systemd-oomd around killing memory hungry user applications unexpectedly like web browsers, IDEs, and other production software, Linux Mint is not going to ship its new release with systemd-oomd.

Canonical developers have been working on fixes to better handle systemd-oomd and with the latest proposed SRUs this should be in better shape, but the Linux Mint crew has decided to just ship Linux Mint 21 without systemd-oomd.

Linux Mint lead developer Clem Lefebvre wrote in today's monthly news update, "Last month we got negative feedback about systemd-oom. After investigating some of the issues we decided not to add it to Linux Mint 21."

Granted, being based on Ubuntu 22.04 and still relying on their archives, those planning to use Linux Mint can always just sudo apt install systemd-oomd if wanting to use this out-of-memory daemon.


The current Linux Mint 20 stable series based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.


Linux Mint 21 is planning to still provide home directory encryption within its installer, WebP support has been added to more of Linux Mint's own applications, Blueman 2.3 has replaced Blueberry for Linux Bluetooth handling, and other updates have been made as noted in their monthly newsletter.

The Linux Mint 21 beta is expected soon.
