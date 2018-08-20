The Linux "multi-function device" code updates were sent in overnight for the 4.19 kernel merge window with a few interesting additions.
Worth pointing out in the MFD subsystem for the Linux 4.19 kernel includes:
- The ChromeOS EC CEC driver being added. Google's embedded controller for ChromeOS devices is able to expose an HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) bus for interacting with HDMI-connected devices for controlling them via supported commands. The Linux kernel's HDMI CEC support has got into shape the past few kernel cycles and now the ChromeOS EC support can expose its HDMI CEC abilities with this new driver.
- Prep work for supporting HDMI CEC with the Intel DRM driver.
- USB charging support has also been added to the Linux kernel's ChromeOS EC driver.
- The necessary IDs for Intel's Icelake processors have been added to the intel-lpss driver for the Low Power Subsystem. The Intel Linux driver team has been bringing up the Icelake Linux support and it's getting into good shape with the Cannonlake CPU support already having long been squared away.
- A Cirrus Logic Madera codec driver for the CS47L35, CS47L85 and CS47L90/91 chips.
The complete list of MFD patches for the Linux 4.19 kernel can be found via this pull request.
