The MD changes were sent in on Friday and include RAID10 cluster improvements, memory leak fixes, a RAID10 hang fix, a RAID5 block faulty device fix, a meta-data updating fix, and an invalid disk role fix. It's mostly fixes but especially if you are a RAID10 user the kernel upgrade will likely prove beneficial. The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
I'll be running some more fresh Linux RAID benchmarks soon on that dual EPYC server (Dell PowerEdge R7425) that has twenty Samsung 860 PRO SATA 3.0 SSDs as well as some kernel I/O scheduler benchmarks and other storage benchmarks.