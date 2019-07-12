Linux 5.3 Picks Up Support For Compressed Firmware Files - Measurable Storage Savings
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 July 2019 at 06:23 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With the growing number of devices requiring loadable firmware/microcode at run-time and Linux continuing to simply support a lot more hardware, the size of /lib/firmware has ballooned in recent years while now for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel release is the ability to compress these firmware files for fairly significant space savings.

SUSE's Takashi Iwai has been working on support for loading compressed firmware files and with the Linux 5.3 driver core patches there is this support. On his own system, he started out with /lib/firmware occupying over 400MB of the disk. When making use of XZ compression, this dropped to around 130MB in total. Thus easily being able to shave off several hundred megabytes from the disk due to all these firmware blobs is an easy win.

The firmware files remain compressed on disk while at firmware loading time into the kernel the decompression is done. Only XZ compression is currently supported. When the CONFIG_FW_LOADER_COMPRESS option is enabled, the kernel will first try to load a firmware file of the original name but otherwise falls back trying to load any file with the same name appended by the .xz extension.

This compressed firmware loading support was sent in as part of the driver core patches for the Linux 5.3 merge window that opened up this week.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.3 Is Another Busy Kernel Merge Window Even For The Summer Months
Linux 5.3 Enables "-Wimplicit-fallthrough" Compiler Flag
Linux 5.3 Picks Up Utilization Clamping - Ensuring GUI Threads Get Maximum Frequency
Linux 5.3 Crypto Updates Jitter RNG, Adds xxHash
Linux 5.3 Lands Support For Tracking AVX-512 Usage
x86 CPU Changes For Linux 5.3 Bring Intel UMWAIT, Zhaoxin, Engineering Train Wreck
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
Microsoft Aiming For A Linux Development Workflow Around WSL + VS Code Remote