New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 November 2021 at 12:27 PM EST. 10 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Going on for more than a half-decade now has been the effort around Linux Random Number Generator as a new /dev/random implementation for Linux. After more than five years, LRNG continues to work towards being mainlined and today marks the 43rd revision to these patches.

LRNG continues baking as a "production ready" implementation of /dev/random that follows different design changes from the existing kernel implementation. It is though a drop-in replacement with the same API/ABI.

Lead LRNG developer Stephan Müller believes this implementation is superior to the status quo thanks to improvements to its crypto handling, better scalability with large parallel systems, up to 130% faster performance in the critical code path, a variety of other performance advantages, better tooling and testing, and a lot of configurable features.


LRNG v43 continues to seek out to be a /dev/random replacement for the Linux kernel.


The v43 patches to LRNG have improvements for handling if configured to have zero entropy, compression support for CPU entropy sources without full entropy, and various other fixes and low-level code improvements. Learn more about LRNG from the presentation embedded below from last month's Linux Security Summit.


We'll see how much longer until if/when this new /dev/random implementation is ready for the mainline Linux kernel. The v43 patches can be found on the kernel mailing list.
10 Comments
Related News
Linux Kernel Patches Updated for x86/x86_64 SLS Mitigation
Linux ITMT Patch Fixes Intel "Alder Lake" Hybrid Handling For Some Systems
Linux 5.17 To Bring DRM Privacy-Screen Support, Intel VESA PWM Backlight Handling
Linux 5.16-rc1 Released With Intel AMX, FUTEX2, Folios & A Lot More
"MGLRU" Code Updated For More Performant Linux Page Reclamation
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe