Audio Recordings Posted For Linux Plumbers Conference 2017

For those looking for some technical talks to listen to this weekend, audio recordings of the Linux Plumbers Conference 2017 are now available.
The 2017 Linux Plumbers Conference took place in Los Angeles from 13 to 15 September. Video recordings were not made, but this year they decided to experiment with audio recordings.
These audio recordings are now available -- including from some of the micro-conference tracks -- but technical issues led to no talks being recorded the first day as well as some missing recordings on the other days.
By going to the LPC 2017 schedule and clicking on the different talks will show an audio link, if available. Talks range from Linux power management and energy awareness to developments around kernel livep atching, NUMA, the state of UEFI support, NVMe, DRM/KMS, and other areas of the Linux kernel.
More details on the LPC2017 audio recordings here.
