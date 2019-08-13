Oracle's Kernel Test Framework Might Be Added To The Linux Kernel Tree
13 August 2019
Knut Omang of Oracle is working on integrating the Kernel Test Framework into the Linux kernel source tree/repository.

The Kernel Test Framework is used for unit testing of the Linux kernel as well as different component testing of the code. Up to this point the Kernel Test Framework has been developed separate of the Linux kernel tree in order to allow for testing against arbitrary versions of the Linux kernel. Now, however, Oracle is wanting to get this kernel testing framework as part of the Linux kernel source tree.

The Kernel Test Framework isn't entirely self-contained but does depend upon Googletest as the test runner still among other components.

As for their motivation for getting it merged now, "An in-tree KTF allows test suites to be provided with the kernel, which makes it easy to use KTF based suites as part of the kernel selftests and driver test suites. Having the ability to still build and run the latest versions of test suites against older kernels should be of great value to stable maintainers, distributions and driver maintainers, who would want to have an easy path, with minimal backporting efforts to make sure that criterias implemented by new test logic is also valid for these kernels. Our definite goal moving forward is to try to satisfy both needs in a transparent way. The plan is to let the standalone KTF repository follow the in-kernel one, and to allow test suites to be maintained similarly, and to support maintenance by proper tooling."

More details on their KTF proposal for getting it in the mainline tree can be found via this kernel mailing list series. Those wanting to learn more about the Kernel Test Framework itself can do so at oracle/ktf on GitHub.
