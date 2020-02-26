Linux Kernel Seeing Patches For NVIDIA's Proprietary Tegra Partition Table
As an obstacle for upstreaming some particularly older NVIDIA Tegra devices (namely those running Android) is that they have GPT entry at the wrong location or lacking at all for boot support. That missing or botched GPT support is because those older devices make use of a NVIDIA proprietary/closed-source table format. As such, support for this proprietary NVIDIA Tegra Partition Table is being worked on for the Linux kernel to provide better upstream kernel support on these consumer devices.

NVIDIA Tegra devices primarily rely on a special partition table format for their internal storage while some also support traditional GPT partitions. Those devices with non-flakey GPT support can boot fine but TegraPT support is being worked on for handling the upstream Linux kernel with the other devices lacking GPT support or where it's at the wrong sector. This issue primarily plagues Tegra 2 and Tegra 3 era hardware like some Google Nexus products (e.g. Nexus 7) while fortunately newer Tegra devices properly support GPT.


With nearly 600 lines of new code under review for the Linux kernel is this reverse-engineered TegraPT (Tegra Partition Table) support. Previously a custom workaround for the kernel's GPT parsing was pursued but rejected so instead TegraPT handling was decided upon after reverse-engineering the format.
