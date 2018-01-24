Protectable Memory "Pmalloc" Support For The Linux Kernel Updated Again
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 January 2018 at 01:37 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
It's been a while since last hearing of Huawei's efforts around protectable memory support for the Linux kernel that seems to provide safe read-only protection for dynamically allocated data. The eleventh version of these "pmalloc" patches are now available.

Igor Stoppa sent out "v11" of these patches implementing protectable memory support for the Linux kernel. Memory marked as protected via pmalloc is forever read-only and can never be made read/write again as part of its design but can be released.

The Linux kernel has various means of statically-allocated read-only protection while this protectable memory allocator (pmalloc) is for dealing with dynamic allocations in another step towards preventing arbitrary code execution.

This documentation patch describes pmalloc in further detail. No word yet from upstream kernel developers if pmalloc is deemed ready yet for the mainline tree. The latest patches in full here.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Etnaviv Working On Initial Bring-Up Of GC7000L/i.MX8M Graphics
PowerPC Memory Protection Keys In For Linux 4.16, Power Has Meltdown Mitigation In 4.15
Userspace RCU Will Be Much Faster For Its Next Release Paired With Linux 4.14+
Linux 4.15 Goes Further Into Overtime: Linux 4.15-rc9
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
Linux 4.15 Expected To Be Released Today, But It Might Be 4.15-rc9
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel