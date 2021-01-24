Learn To Get Involved In Linux Kernel Development This Spring
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 January 2021
The Linux kernel mentor program for the spring 2021 period is now accepting applications.

The Linux Foundation's mentorship program for getting new developers involved in kernel developer are now accepting applications for their spring initiative. This program is primarily focused on fixing easy-to-address bugs that have turned up via automated testing / tools analyzing the code but not yet addressed upstream.

The mentorship program focuses on these open bugs, how to address them, and the processes for getting the patches reviewed and merged into the upstream Linux kernel.

Greg Kroah-Hartman commented that this mentorship program has yielded, "loads of kernel patches submitted in lots of different areas and a few job offers."

More details on the spring 2021 mentorship offering via mentorship.lfx.linuxfoundation.org. This program offers a stipend based on the participant's location and no strict eligibility requirements to participate. Additional details can be found at the LF Wiki.

Meanwhile next week (1 February) is when the next round of internship applications open for Outreachy. Women, trans men, genderqueer, and other designated groups can work on various open-source projects for a $6,000 USD stipend from May to August as part of that next round of Outreachy.
