Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model Going Into The 4.17 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 April 2018 at 05:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
A new "subsystem" going into the Linux 4.17 kernel is LKMM, the Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model.

The Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model is a set of tools to describe the Linux memory coherency model and in effect litmus tests for the kernel code. The Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model has come about to overcome shortcomings of the memory barriers documentation.

The LKMM tests have already been successful in uncovering bugs within the kernel's locking primitives and for better documenting the Linux memory model.

Ingo Molnar sent in the pull request including the Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model subsystem as part of the locking changes pull request on this first day of the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window. These changes add in five thousand new lines of code and documentation.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux 4.17 Sees Port To Andes NDS32 CPU Architecture
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++
Linux 4.16 Kernel Officially Released With Many Driver Improvements, Performance Tuning
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
The Linux-Lima DRM Driver For ARM Mali Hooks Up To The AMDGPU Scheduler
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM