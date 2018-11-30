Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
In seeking to comply with the Linux kernel's new Code of Conduct enacted by the recent 4.19 release, a patch series has been sent out today replacing profane kernel code comments with "hugs".

Like with most complex codebases -- especially ones developed over the course of many years by many different developers -- the Linux kernel has its share of colorful words within code comments left by developers. With a set of 15 patches sent out today by Jarkko Sakkinen of Intel, the kernel has no more fucks but instead only hugs. "In order to comply with the CoC, replace **** with a hug."

Some of the revised code comments now include "IOC3 is hugging hugged beyond belief", "Only Sun can take such nice parts and hug up the programming interface like this. Good job guys...", "Hugging broken ABI", "avoid hugging up the memory controller (somehow)", and "Hug, we are miserable poor guys..."

Surprisingly, at least with this initial patch series, it's just 33 lines of changed comments out of 3.3+ million lines of code comments within the kernel source tree but we'll see what other words may get cleaned up next for making the Linux kernel more inviting to all. Linus Torvalds has also cleaned up his colorful language and refrained from any outbursts on the mailing list since his brief retreat during the 4.19 cycle.
