Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 June 2020 at 05:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
A Google engineer has posted patches for review so that the mainline Linux kernel can be built with Link-Time Optimizations (LTO) by the LLVM Clang code compiler.

Years ago Intel developers had sent out patches for LTO support for the Linux kernel but Linus Torvalds was ultimately unconvinced by it. That was back in 2014 when trying to squeeze more performance out of the Linux kernel. LTO patches for the Linux kernel are brought up every so often but at last check still no material progress in getting it mainlined.

Link-time optimizations allow for broader optimizations thanks to them being applied during the linking process rather than just optimizing individual object files. LTO is known for helping with execution speed thanks to being able to capture more aggressive optimizations and also helping in reducing code size by a measurable amount.

With this new patch series, Google's Sami Tolvanen sent out LTO kernel patches but this time for wiring it up for the LLVM Clang compiler rather than GCC.

In addition to the performance focus of LTO, the other motive for Google LTO'ing the kernel is for enabling Clang Control-Flow Integrity (CFI) in conjunction with LTO. Google has already been using LTO+CFI-enabled Linux kernel builds for their Google Pixel devices for two years. Given this Clang LTO+CFI enablement is already being used at scale in the many production devices from Google, this does stand better chances we could see this LTO functionality mainlined as likely by now any nasty issues would have already been crossed.

This patch series can be found on the kernel mailing list. No performance numbers were shared for a Clang LTO'ed Linux kernel but I will run some Phoronix benchmarks if it looks like these patches are going to get pulled for mainline.
2 Comments
Related News
FGKASLR Revised For Better Linux Security Via Enhanced Address Space Randomization
Linux 5.8-rc2 Released For This Big Summer 2020 Kernel
FSGSBASE Testing Is Encouraged Ahead Of Linux 5.9
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers
Eight Features Not In Linux 5.8 From The DirectX Kernel Driver To FSGSBASE & DAMON
Linux Lands And Then Reverts Usage Of Flexible Array Members
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released