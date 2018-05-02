DisplayLink DRM Driver Had A Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 May 2018 at 07:45 AM EDT. 14 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
CVE-2018-8781 was made public today as a new local privilege escalation vulnerability in the mainline Linux kernel that has been present since the Linux 3.4 kernel release six years ago.

The DisplayLink DRM driver's udl_fb_mmap function is prone to an integer overflow vulnerability that could allow local users on systems using the udldrmfb driver to obtain full read/write permissions on kernel physical pages, thereby allowing code execution in kernel space.

The good news is that a patch has been out there since the end of March and sent back to the various stable series. So if you are on the latest stable kernel releases or Git you should be in good shape. The code was mainlined back at the end of March and is present since 4.16-rc7 and backported as far back as the Linux 3.18 LTS kernel.

CVE-2018-8781 is outlined at nist.gov.
14 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.16-ck1 Kernel Released, Bundles In The MuQSS 0.171 Scheduler
It's Looking Hopeful V3D DRM Driver Will Make It Into Linux 4.18
Linux 4.16.6 Brings Correct AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Temperature Monitoring
Linux 4.17-rc3 Released As Another "Pretty Normal" Weekly Test Release
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
V3D DRM Driver Revised As It Works To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality