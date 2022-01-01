Hypocrite Commits, Rust RFC & FUTEX2 Were Among Popular Kernel Topics In 2021

There were a ton of exciting kernel improvements merged in 2021 as well as introducing new hardware support and more. But for as exciting as the year was, it actually ticked lower than usual on both a commit and line count basis. Here is a look at some of the popular kernel topics in 2021 as well as a look at the yearly Git development statistics.As of yesterday when running GitStats on the Linux kernel source tree, the repository has seen 1,060,172 commits from around 24.3k different authors. The source tree currently is comprised of 32.2 million lines across 74.3k files.

The Linux kernel line count continues rising at a fairly consistent rate overall with the never-ending flow of new features and expanded hardware support reaching mainline.