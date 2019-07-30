Linux's KVM Sees Patches For RISC-V Support
In continuation of the article last week how the RISC-V Linux kernel support has been maturing and various missing gaps filled in, another feature just arrived in patch form: support for KVM virtualization.

Western Digital while associated with hard drives has been working big on RISC-V and already contributed Linux patches in the past. One of their engineers is the one to send out the RISC-V KVM support on Monday.

With sixteen KVM patches adding just under four thousand lines of new code, they are able to boot RISC-V 64-bit Linux guests with multiple vCPU support.

Of course, this is just the architecture support and there are user-space patches needed for this RISC-V virtualization support among other steps and hardware requirements.

These initial RISC-V Kernel-based Virtual Machine patches can be found on linux-riscv. With a bit of luck the code could be merged as soon as Linux 5.4 later this year.
