Preliminary Support Allows Linux KVM To Boot Xen HVM Guests
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 21 February 2019 at 03:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
As one of the most interesting patch series sent over by an Oracle developer in quite a while at least on the virtualization front, a "request for comments" series was sent out on Wednesday that would enable the Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) to be able to boot Xen HVM guests.

The 39 patches touching surprisingly just over three thousand lines of code allow for Linux's KVM to run unmodified Xen HVM images as well as development/testing of Xen guests and Xen para-virtualized drivers. This approach is different from other efforts in the past of tighter Xen+KVM integration.

On the hypervisor side the approach is similar to how Microsoft HyperV was supported with x86 KVM while the back-end side is re-using Xen code. Several different Oracle developers were involved in this project.

More details on this early stage work via this patch series. It will be very interesting to follow this work to see if there's enough upstream support to ultimately get this KVM addition merged in the months ahead to the mainline kernel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Virgl Lands A Number Of Performance Optimizations In Mesa 19.1
LXD For Linux Containers Had A Very Fruitful 2018
VIRTIO 1.1 Standard Moving Closer To Release With GPU Device, Better Performance
Many Linux x86_64 KVM Changes Ready To Go For Linux 4.21
QEMU 3.1 Released For Advancing The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack
VirtIO-FS: A Proposed Better Approach For Sharing Folders/Files With Guest VMs
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM