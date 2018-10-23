Linux Lands Xbox One S Controller Rumbling, Logitech High Resolution, Apple Trackpad 2
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 October 2018 at 03:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The HID driver updates have a few nice improvements for the recently opened Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel merge window.

The Linux kernel has already supported the Microsoft Xbox One S controller thanks to the generic HID driver, but the rumble mode had not been supported up to this point by the mainline kernel. That has now changed thanks to Andrey Smirnov who has been working for Valve on upstreaming some of the SteamOS kernel changes to the mainline tree. With Linux 4.20 (or 5.0, whatever it ends up being called) it can now rumble when enjoying your favorite Linux games.


Other HID work for this next kernel cycle is high resolution scrolling support for Logitech mice. This was worked on by a Google Chrome OS developer and allows for more precise reporting than the existing (low-resolution) scrolling support.


Additionally, the BigBen gaming controller is also to be supported by this next kernel release.


Rounding out the HID input excitement for this next kernel release is the long-awaited Apple Magick Trackpad 2 driver that supports the Apple Trackpad 2 both with wired and wireless interfaces. All around the HID pull is quite lively this cycle.
