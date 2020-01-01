The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
As of this morning in the Linux kernel Git source tree, the kernel weighs in at 27.8 million lines!

The stats as we start 2020 put the Linux kernel source tree at 27,852,148 lines (including docs, Kconfig files, user-space utilities in-tree, etc), 887,925 commits, and around 21,074 different authors. The 27.8 million lines are divided among 66,492 files.


During 2019, the Linux kernel saw 74,754 commits, which is actually the lowest point since 2013. The 74k commits is compares to 80k commits seen in both 2017 and 2018, 77k commits in 2016, and 75k commits in both 2014 and 2015.

Besides the commit count being lower, the author count for the year is also lower. 2019 saw around 4,189 different authors to the Linux kernel, which is lower than the 4,362 in 2018 and 4,402 in 2017.

While the commit count is lower for the year, on a line count it's about average with seeing 3,386,347 lines of new code added and 1,696,620 lines removed.

Besides Linus Torvalds, the most prolific contributors to the kernel were David S. Miller, Chris Wilson, YueHaibing, Christoph Hellwig, and Thomas Gleixner.


Intel and Red Hat have remained the top companies contributing to the upstream Linux kernel.

Those wanting to see more Linux Git stats as of this morning can see this GitStats output.

Below is also a cloc output for the Linux code analysis as of this New Year's morning. 
   66449 text files.
   66000 unique files.                                          
   11119 files ignored.

github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.82  T=67.33 s (822.2 files/s, 388799.5 lines/s)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                             files          blank        comment           code
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
C                                    27961        2761653        2292505       14061980
C/C++ Header                         19875         531782         956091        4300989
reStructuredText                      2153         101820          53725         270579
Assembly                              1320          46971         101470         230117
JSON                                   273              0              0         161955
Bourne Shell                           577          13299           9690          52817
make                                  2531           9485          10644          41766
SVG                                     58            117           1364          36216
Perl                                    59           6021           4422          30642
Python                                 118           4987           4588          26256
YAML                                   325           5205           1449          25529
yacc                                     9            697            359           4810
PO File                                  5            791            918           3077
lex                                      8            326            300           2015
C++                                     10            320            129           1933
Bourne Again Shell                      51            356            297           1765
awk                                     10            140            116           1060
Glade                                    1             58              0            603
NAnt script                              2            146              0            551
Cucumber                                 1             28             50            174
Windows Module Definition                2             15              0            109
m4                                       1             15              1             95
CSS                                      1             28             29             80
XSLT                                     5             13             26             61
vim script                               1              3             12             27
Ruby                                     1              4              0             25
INI                                      1              1              0              6
sed                                      1              2              5              5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                                 55360        3484283        3438190       19255242
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2 Comments
