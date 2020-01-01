As of this morning in the Linux kernel Git source tree, the kernel weighs in at 27.8 million lines!The stats as we start 2020 put the Linux kernel source tree at 27,852,148 lines (including docs, Kconfig files, user-space utilities in-tree, etc), 887,925 commits, and around 21,074 different authors. The 27.8 million lines are divided among 66,492 files.

During 2019, the Linux kernel saw 74,754 commits, which is actually the lowest point since 2013. The 74k commits is compares to 80k commits seen in both 2017 and 2018, 77k commits in 2016, and 75k commits in both 2014 and 2015.Besides the commit count being lower, the author count for the year is also lower. 2019 saw around 4,189 different authors to the Linux kernel, which is lower than the 4,362 in 2018 and 4,402 in 2017.While the commit count is lower for the year, on a line count it's about average with seeing 3,386,347 lines of new code added and 1,696,620 lines removed.Besides Linus Torvalds, the most prolific contributors to the kernel were David S. Miller, Chris Wilson, YueHaibing, Christoph Hellwig, and Thomas Gleixner.

66449 text files. 66000 unique files. 11119 files ignored. github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.82 T=67.33 s (822.2 files/s, 388799.5 lines/s) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 27961 2761653 2292505 14061980 C/C++ Header 19875 531782 956091 4300989 reStructuredText 2153 101820 53725 270579 Assembly 1320 46971 101470 230117 JSON 273 0 0 161955 Bourne Shell 577 13299 9690 52817 make 2531 9485 10644 41766 SVG 58 117 1364 36216 Perl 59 6021 4422 30642 Python 118 4987 4588 26256 YAML 325 5205 1449 25529 yacc 9 697 359 4810 PO File 5 791 918 3077 lex 8 326 300 2015 C++ 10 320 129 1933 Bourne Again Shell 51 356 297 1765 awk 10 140 116 1060 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 146 0 551 Cucumber 1 28 50 174 Windows Module Definition 2 15 0 109 m4 1 15 1 95 CSS 1 28 29 80 XSLT 5 13 26 61 vim script 1 3 12 27 Ruby 1 4 0 25 INI 1 1 0 6 sed 1 2 5 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 55360 3484283 3438190 19255242 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------