Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 September 2020 at 09:02 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Just over twenty years after the Linux From Scratch project was started as a guide/book to building all of the software components manually from source, Linux From Scratch 10.0 has been released.

Linux From Scratch continues to teach the user how to roll their own Linux installation from source and while hearing "LFS" has been less common in recent years the effort still continues.

With Linux From Scratch 10.0, the book has gone through a "major reorganization" to cover more cross-compilation techniques and other improvements. Linux From Scratch 10.0 focuses on using a toolchain of GCC 10.2, Glibc 2.32, and Binutils 2.35. Linux 5.8.3 is the current kernel being used for testing.

An updated version of the Linux From Scratch book for systemd usage was also released.

Those interested in this book for assembling your own Linux installation from scratch can be found at LinuxFromScratch.org.
2 Comments
