Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 November 2020 at 11:00 AM EST. 24 Comments
Ever since the mass layoffs at Mozilla earlier this year and some Mozilla projects in jeopardy many have been wondering: what about Servo? Well, today it's heading off to the Linux Foundation.

Mozilla and the Linux Foundation are jointly announcing this morning that the Servo web engine development will now be hosted by the Linux Foundation.

The Rust-written code-base that's served as a long in development "next-gen" web engine at Mozilla will now be developed under the Linux Foundation umbrella. Besides Mozilla, this move has the support of other industry stakeholders like Samsung and Let's Encrypt.


The Linux Foundation has established a Servo Technical Steering Committee and will be relying on the open-source collaboration model to push its development moving forward.

Mozilla appears to be effectively divesting itself from driving the Servo development moving forward. Here is how the new Servo project describes itself:
Servo’s mission is to provide an independent, modular, embeddable web engine, which allows developers to deliver content and applications using web standards.

Servo is written in Rust, and shares code with Mozilla Firefox and the wider Rust ecosystem. Since its creation in 2012, Servo has contributed to W3C/WHATWG web standards by reporting specification issues and submitting new cross-browser automated tests, and core team members have co-edited new standards that have been adopted by other browsers. As a result, the Servo project helps drive the entire web platform forward while building on a platform of reusable, modular technologies that implement web standards.

Those wishing to become involved in the new LF-hosted Servo Project can visit Servo.org.
