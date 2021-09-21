Linux Foundation To Host PaSh For Automatic Parallelizing Of Shell Scripts
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 September 2021
The Linux Foundation announced today they will be hosting the PaSh project that is focused on automatically parallelizing POSIX shell scripts.

PaSh is focused on optimizing shell scripts for faster performance in areas around data science, engineering, economists, and more. The apparent Linux Foundation focus is on industrial use-cases.

The Linux Foundation explained in today's announcement, "To accelerate shell scripts, PaSh provides a source-to-source parallelizing compiler, a program that takes as input a programmer’s shell script and returns a new program that is significantly faster than the original program. Since PaSh is source-to-source, it allows the optimized shell script to be inspected and executed using the same tools, in the same environment, and with the same data as the original script. A small runtime library and associated annotations on programs commonly used in shell scripts complete the picture, providing the PaSh compiler with high-performance primitives and supporting its key functions."

The PaSh project site is at binpa.sh.
