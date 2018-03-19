Linux Foundation Announces OpenBMC Project To Create Open-Source BMC Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 March 2018 at 01:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Last week Intel announced their open-source sound firmware project while the latest project in the open-source realm comes via the Linux Foundation with the launch of OpenBMC.

The Linux Foundation is backing the OpenBMC project community with a goal of creating an open-source baseboard management controller (BMC) firmware stack that can be used across motherboards and computing environments.

IBM is contributing the initial code for OpenBMC and among the other organizations getting behind this initiative are Google, Facebook, Intel, and Microsoft. Among the reasons for working on OpenBMC are growing cloud deployments making conventional BMC software less practical. Having an open-source BMC software stack can also improve the security of the system as well as offering new configuration and monitoring potential.

The OpenBMC project should be appearing shortly at OpenBMC.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Samba 4 Updates Issued For Correcting Two Security Vulnerabilities, One Nasty
RenderDoc 1.0 Graphics Debugger Released
SDL Now Disables Mir By Default In Favor Of Wayland Compatibility
Nix 2.0 Package Manager Released With A Ton Of Changes
Performance Co-Pilot Sees First Major Version Bump In Nearly A Decade
SuiteCRM 7.10 Released For Open-Source Customer Relationship Management
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs