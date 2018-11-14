Linux Foundation's Acumos Wants To Make It Easier Deploying AI Apps

The latest software initiative out of the Linux Foundation -- and in particular their Deep Learning Foundation -- is the Acumos AI "Athena" release that tries to make it easier dealing with artificial intelligence apps.
Acumos Athena is an effort to make it easier to deploy AI applications across private/public clouds and other environments. Acumos is a framework for building, sharing, and deploying AI applications and provides a standardized stack for these components.
Acumos talks up the ability for "one-click" deployments of AI apps using Docker and Kubernetes, easier deployment of models, a GUI-driven design studio for working on AI models, and other features.
With some artificial intelligence apps and their extensive machine learning and deep learning workflows not being trivial at all to deploy, hopefully Acumos will be successful in easing this process while making a more vibrant community of AI/DL/ML developers. More details on this new open-source project via Acumos.org.
Add A Comment