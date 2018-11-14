Linux Foundation's Acumos Wants To Make It Easier Deploying AI Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 November 2018 at 11:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The latest software initiative out of the Linux Foundation -- and in particular their Deep Learning Foundation -- is the Acumos AI "Athena" release that tries to make it easier dealing with artificial intelligence apps.

Acumos Athena is an effort to make it easier to deploy AI applications across private/public clouds and other environments. Acumos is a framework for building, sharing, and deploying AI applications and provides a standardized stack for these components.

Acumos talks up the ability for "one-click" deployments of AI apps using Docker and Kubernetes, easier deployment of models, a GUI-driven design studio for working on AI models, and other features.

With some artificial intelligence apps and their extensive machine learning and deep learning workflows not being trivial at all to deploy, hopefully Acumos will be successful in easing this process while making a more vibrant community of AI/DL/ML developers. More details on this new open-source project via Acumos.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Phoronix Apparel Is Now Available From HELLOTUX
GIMP 2.10.8 Gets Better Performance Boost On Lower-End Hardware
PostgreSQL 11.1 Released To Address The Latest Open-Source Security Vulnerability
Samsung Comments On Open-Source Restructuring
VC4 & V3D Open-Source Drivers Continue Maturing At Broadcom
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down
Popular News This Week
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
ReactOS 0.4.10 Released For The Newest "Open-Source Windows" Experience