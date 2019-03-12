For those habitually riding the bleeding-edge open-source Radeon graphics driver stack, there are some updated firmware files now available for newer AMD graphics processors.
Hitting Linux-Firmware.Git this morning are updated Vega 20 files for the likes of the Radeon VII, Polaris 12 updates, and updated firmware for the yet-to-debut Picasso APUs. Other generations of AMD Radeon GPUs are unchanged in the linux-firmware tree.
As usual, however, there isn't any change-log for these firmware binaries beyond acknowledging they are from AMD's current 18.50 release driver branch. I'll be trying out the updated Vega 20 firmware files to see if they address my recent issues as well as re-trying the new DRM code in Linux 5.1. Share in the forums if you've encountered any changes as a result of these new firmware blobs.
