Linux-Firmware Adds Signed NVIDIA Firmware Binaries For Turing's Type-C Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 13 February 2019 at 10:20 AM EST. 5 Comments
NVIDIA --
While we are still waiting on NVIDIA to publish the signed firmware images for Turing GPUs in order to bring-up 3D hardware acceleration on the GeForce RTX 2000 series graphics cards with the open-source Nouveau driver, today they did post the signed firmware image files for their Type-C controller found on these new GPUs.

With the Turing GPUs featuring a Type-C "VirtualLink" connector for use by next-generation VR headsets, NVIDIA has been working on exposing the Type-C connector support under Linux. With the Linux 4.20 kernel they added an I2C USB Type-C Turing driver to the mainline kernel. Yes, that connector driver is open-source though even this functionality requires NVIDIA-signed firmware files for support. Though that shouldn't be too surprising as since Maxwell, all their hardware blocks have been tightened down with the signed firmware requirement, which has greatly complicated the open-source driver support.


It's those firmware files that are now in the de facto Linux firmware tree. Three firmware binaries were added to the tree this morning by NVIDIA to enable the Cypress Type-C controller on these Turing TU10x graphics cards. (Cypress Semiconductor is behind several different Type-C controllers.) So with these firmware binaries plus a Linux 4.20+ kernel, their I2C_NVIDIA_GPU driver will presumably work with the latest Turing graphics cards.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 Officially Released
NVIDIA's VDPAU Picks Up HEVC 4:4:4 Support
GreenWithEnvy 0.11 Released For More Overclocking Potential Of NVIDIA GPUs On Linux
NVIDIA Opens Up The Code To StyleGAN - Create Your Own AI Family Portraits
NVIDIA 418.30 Linux Driver Adds Video Codec SDK 9.0, Optical Flow Support
NVIDIA Linux Beta Rolling Out "G-SYNC Compatible" FreeSync Monitor Support
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Using LLVM Clang To Compile The Linux Kernel Is Heating Up Again Thanks To Google
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux