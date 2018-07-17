AMDGPU Firmware Updated From 18.20, Vega M Blobs Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 July 2018 at 08:17 AM EDT.
The latest AMDGPU firmware/microcode binary images for Radeon GPUs have landed in the Linux-Firmware Git tree.

Hitting linux-firmware.git minutes ago was the latest batch of AMDGPU firmware files from Bonaire and Hawaii up through Vega 10, Polaris, and Raven hardware. The updated firmware images are the same as what AMD recently shipped with the Radeon Software 18.20 hybrid driver package. No change-logs of what is different about these updated firmware images are currently available, but most of the time it's mostly routine and mundane fixes/updates.

Today's push to Linux-Firmware.Git is also the first time the AMD Vega M firmware files have been added to this official tree. It's with the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel release where the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver has support for Vega M, the graphics processor found on Intel Kabylake-G CPUs. You need Linux 4.18, these latest firmware blobs, as well as the newest AMDGPU LLVM + Mesa 18.1~18.2 driver code for the best Vega M open-source driver support at this stage.

These latest AMDGPU firmware file updates can be fetched from linux-firmware.git.
