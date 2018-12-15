Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode

A big serving of AMD firmware/microcode updates landed on Friday in the linux-firmware.git canonical tree for both AMD Zen processors and Radeon graphics processors.
On the CPU side, the recent AMD Zen CPU microcode update I wrote about at the end of November is now merged. Though there still isn't any public change-log that explains what has changed by this microcode update for Family 17h processors.
On the Radeon GPU firmware side is SMC firmware and MC firmware needed for properly initializing the Radeon RX 590. These firmware blobs plus what will be Linux 4.20 or newer allow this newest Polaris variant to properly work under Linux. The AMDGPU changes are pending through "-fixes" updates for clearing up the RX 590 support with Linux 4.20. See the Radeon RX 590 Linux benchmarks for more details on the current state.
Also new is Vega 12 firmware blobs were added to the linux-firmware.git tree for all the relevant hardware blocks for Vega 12.
Rounding out the linux-firmware.git activity is updating the Polaris 10/11, Vega 10, and Raven Ridge firmware against the new Radeon Software 18.50 Linux driver release.
