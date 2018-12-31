The Linux Kernel Ends 2018 With Almost 75k Commits This Year
As of this New Year's Eve afternoon, the Linux kernel saw 74,974 commits this year that added 3,385,121 lines of code and removed 2,512,040 lines.

For as impressive as seeing almost 75k commits in a single year to an open-source project, it's not actually a record high. Last year in fact saw 80,725 commits that added 3.9 million lines and removed 1.3 million lines... A much greater net gain than we saw in 2018, but this year brought the removal of several old CPU architectures and a lot of code cleaning. Back in 2017 was 77k commits and 2014 and 2015 both saw over 75k commits. On a commit basis, this is actually the lowest since 2014, but let's not forget commit count isn't everything...

Besides Linus Torvalds himself, those with the most commits this year to the Linux kernel included David S. Miller, Arnd Bergmann, Christoph Hellwig, Colin Ian King, and Chris Wilson. There were 4,208 different detected authors this year compared to 4,400 in 2017 but higher than the 4,043 recorded for 2016.

Following "gmail.com" domains, Intel continues leading with the most commits by domain (nearly 6%) followed by Red Hat at 5.3%.

Within the Linux kernel source tree there are currently 62,972 files that amount to around 26,132,637 lines.

Those wanting to dig through more latest Git data can find the fresh dump from GitStats as of a few minutes ago.
