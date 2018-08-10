Linux EDAC Support For AMD's Great Horned Owl

The latest Linux kernel patch is for supporting ECC error detection via the Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) code with AMD's Great Horned Owl.
Great Horned Owl is the codename for Family 17h Model 11h hardware, which is what launched back in February as the Ryzen Embedded V1000 series chips.
This appears to be the first time I'm seeing any Model 11h / "Great Horned Owl" Linux kernel patches and no hits in Git. Granted, the V1000 series is based upon the Zen micro-architecture and should leverage pretty much all existing AMD code-paths except for where any specific ID entries are needed.
Likewise, in the case of this EDAC addition, it's just a matter of adding the IDs.
I don't have any Ryzen Embedded V1000 hardware nor have I heard of any reports from Phoronix readers trying to run this embedded hardware on Linux, but presumably it should be in good shape given the Zen CPU cores, etc, sans any quirks like this EDAC driver support. If you happen to have any other information to share on the Great Horned Owl Linux support, feel free to ping us.
