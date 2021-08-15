Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 August 2021 at 02:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Merged to the mainline Linux kernel six years ago was the LightNVM subsystem as part of Linux 4.4 LTS around "Open-Channel SSDs". That LightNVM code is now slated for removal with the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle.

LightNVM was focused on features around predictable latency, I/O isolation, and better memory management. However, LightNVM has been effectively superseded by the Zoed Namespace (ZNS) command set with NVMe.

There hasn't been much happening upstream with LightNVM in the past two years due to the zoned storage support in NVMe succeeding it and needless to say not any real kernel activity as a result. Thus this relatively short-lived LightNVM code is now expected to be removed next kernel merge window with the subsystem now removed in the block subsystem's "for-next" branch.

ZNS SSD details for those interested are outlined on ZonedStorage.io.

Deleting LightNVM from the Linux kernel shrinks the massive open-source kernel by some 13.6k lines of code. Christoph Hellwig wrote for the merge:
Lightnvm supports the OCSSD 1.x and 2.0 specs which were early attempts to produce Open Channel SSDs and never made it into the NVMe spec proper. They have since been superceeded by NVMe enhancements such as ZNS support. Remove the support per the deprecation schedule.
1 Comment
Related News
Btrfs Set To Land Support For IDMAPPED Mounts In Linux 5.15
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
Systemd/Microsoft Effort For A Global Counter On Block/Disk Changes Coming To Linux 5.15
Btrfs Picking Up FS-VERITY Support, Other Improvements With Linux 5.15
Micron Working On NVMe SSD Abrupt Shutdown Support For Linux
SquashFS Tools 4.5 Released To Celebrate 20 Years Of SquashFS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux