Linux Kernel Looks To Remove 32-bit Xen PV Guest Support

Coming soon to a kernel near you could be the removal of 32-bit Xen PV guest support as better jiving with Xen's architectural improvements and more of the Linux/open-source community continuing to shift focus to 64-bit x86 with trying to finally sunset 32-bit x86.Juergen Gross sent out the patch series on Monday that would remove 32-bit PV guest support from the Linux kernel. He explained , "The long term plan has been to replace Xen PV guests by PVH. The first victim of that plan are now 32-bit PV guests, as those are used only rather seldom these days. Xen on x86 requires 64-bit support and with Grub2 now supporting PVH officially since version 2.04 there is no need to keep 32-bit PV guest support alive in the Linux kernel. Additionally Meltdown mitigation is not available in the kernel running as 32-bit PV guest, so dropping this mode makes sense from security point of view, too."It's quite a reasonable stance and so far most upstream kernel developers are in agreement that it's time to retire the 32-bit Xen PV guest support. Xen has been primarily focused on x86_64 the past number of years, PVH is where all their fun is at these days, and on the basis of security means that any 32-bit PV guest users should be considering alternatives. The change is too late for the Linux 5.3 merge window but hopefully we'll see this removal happen for Linux 5.4.